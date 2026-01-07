Douglas Devananda and Johnston Fernando held at Mahara Prison Hospital

Prison sources say that former ministers Douglas Devananda and Johnston Fernando, who were ordered by court to be remanded, along with Johnston Fernando’s two sons, are currently being held at the prison hospital of Mahara Prison.

It is also reported that prison authorities have granted permission, following a request made by family members, to allow food to be brought from home for former minister Johnston Fernando and his two sons.

However, former minister Douglas Devananda has been receiving the standard meals provided to remand prisoners at Mahara Prison since the day he was remanded, and the medications he requires on a daily basis have also been supplied to him.