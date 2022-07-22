Sri Lankan security troops raid Galle Face protest site, 50 injured
Posted in Local News
A tense situation is reported at the Galle Face protest site near the Presidential Secretariat as Sri Lanka Police and troops move in and remove protesters from the area during the early hours of today (July 22).
The security forces removed some tents and structures placed around the Presidential Secretariat and arrested some persons.
At least 50 protesters were injured, the organisers said, including some journalists who were beaten by security forces.
