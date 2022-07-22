Jul 22 2022 July 22, 2022 July 22, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lankan security troops raid Galle Face protest site, 50 injured

Posted in
Sri Lankan security troops raid Galle Face protest site in Colombo

An anti-government protester speaks with the members of Sri Lankan security forces on July 22, 2022 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa / Getty Images)

A tense situation is reported at the Galle Face protest site near the Presidential Secretariat as Sri Lanka Police and troops move in and remove protesters from the area during the early hours of today (July 22).

The security forces removed some tents and structures placed around the Presidential Secretariat and arrested some persons.

At least 50 protesters were injured, the organisers said, including some journalists who were beaten by security forces.

Sri Lankan security troops raid Galle Face protest site in Colombo

Members of Sri Lankan security forces patrol the Presidential Secretariat on July 22, 2022 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa / Getty Images)

Sri Lankan security troops raid Galle Face protest site in Colombo

Anti-government protesters (L) speaks with the members of Sri Lankan security forces at the site of protest camp in front of the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on July 22, 2022. (Photo by ARUN SANKAR / AFP via Getty Images)

Share on FB