Sri Lankan youths get jobs in Japan under the Special Skilled Worker (SSW) visa category
Posted by Editor on December 1, 2023 - 11:58 am
Sri Lankan youths will be conditionally allowed to enter Japan under the Special Skilled Worker (SSW) visa category for employment opportunities in the field of construction with effect from today (December 01), the Minister of Labour & Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara said.
Sri Lankan youths are, however, required to fulfill Japanese language requirement by passing the proficiency exam in order to be eligible to secure entry to Japan under SSW visa category.
