Sri Lankans have a right to protest – US Ambassador
Sri Lankans have a right to protest peacefully which was essential for democratic expression, US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said.
She said in a twitter post that “I am watching the situation closely, and hope the coming days bring restraint from all sides, as well as much needed economic stability and relief for those suffering”
— Ambassador Julie Chung (@USAmbSL) April 2, 2022
So, Julie Chung , Until yesterday Sri lankans peacefully protested and blocked roads too and disrupted the life of the rest often. Who interfered with their protests? You and your staff? What are you talking about? Have you come out of a narcotic induced dream or something?