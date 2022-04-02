Apr 02 2022 April 2, 2022 April 2, 2022 1Comment by Administrator

Sri Lankans have a right to protest – US Ambassador

Posted in

Julie Chung

Sri Lankans have a right to protest peacefully which was essential for democratic expression, US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said.

She said in a twitter post that “I am watching the situation closely, and hope the coming days bring restraint from all sides, as well as much needed economic stability and relief for those suffering”

Share on FB