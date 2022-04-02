Sri Lankans have a right to protest – US Ambassador

Sri Lankans have a right to protest peacefully which was essential for democratic expression, US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said.

She said in a twitter post that “I am watching the situation closely, and hope the coming days bring restraint from all sides, as well as much needed economic stability and relief for those suffering”

Sri Lankans have a right to protest peacefully – essential for democratic expression. I am watching the situation closely, and hope the coming days bring restraint from all sides, as well as much needed economic stability and relief for those suffering. — Ambassador Julie Chung (@USAmbSL) April 2, 2022