Sri Lanka’s 77th Independence Day celebrations open to public

Posted by Editor on January 30, 2025 - 2:14 pm

The Sri Lankan government has decided to open the 77th Independence Day celebrations to the public, allowing greater participation, Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government, Dr. A.H.M.H. Abayarathna, announced today (January 30).

Speaking at a special press conference at the Government Information Department, the minister stated that this year’s celebrations will focus on public involvement.

“In previous years, there was uncertainty about whom the Independence Day celebrations were for. This time, the government has decided to celebrate it as the people’s Independence Day, ensuring broader public participation,” he said.

The event will take place on February 4, 2025, at the Independence Square premises under the theme “Let’s Unite for National Revival,” with all necessary arrangements now finalized.

The government has allocated Rs. 80 million for the event while ensuring expenditures remain within budget. The minister clarified that other institutions, including the security forces, have separate budgets for their respective expenses.

Reduced Military Presence

Secretary of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), stated that the number of military personnel participating in this year’s Independence Day celebration has been reduced by 40% compared to the previous year.

The military parade will now include 1,873 personnel, a reduction of 1,511 from last year. Additionally, armed military vehicles will not be used in this year’s celebrations.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Army Commander Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo confirmed that a total of 4,421 personnel from the armed forces and police will take part in the parade.

The breakdown is as follows:

Sri Lanka Army – 2,052 personnel

– 2,052 personnel Sri Lanka Navy – 668 personnel

– 668 personnel Sri Lanka Air Force – 776 personnel

– 776 personnel Police and STF – 549 personnel

– 549 personnel Civil Defence Force – 370 personnel

– 370 personnel National Cadet Corps – 550 personnel

Certain traditional elements of the parade have been reduced or modified.

The Sri Lanka Navy will conduct a 25-gun salute, while the number of aircraft participating has been reduced from 19 last year to just 3 this year.

Traffic Plan in Colombo

Rehearsals for the Independence Day celebrations were held today. To facilitate the activities leading up to the main event, a special traffic plan has been implemented in several areas of Colombo from 6:00 AM to 12:00 noon until February 2, 2025.

The celebrations aim to foster national unity and encourage greater public participation in this historic event.