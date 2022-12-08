Sri Lanka’s air quality reaches very unhealthy levels

The fog or mist seen these days is not a natural occurrence as the air quality has reached very unhealthy levels in the Northern part of Sri Lanka.

The area is registering over 200 in the air quality index (AQI) due to winds from India carrying polluted air.

The public has been advised to wear masks to protect their health.

The AQI index was 212 in Jaffna, 189 in Gampaha, 170 in Dambulla, 169 Colombo, 161 Kandy, 170 in Negombo, and 157 in Ambalantota.

The National Building Research Organization which monitors air pollution confirmed a few days ago that quality of air in several parts of the country has diminished.