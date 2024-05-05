Sri Lanka’s Central Expressway section collapses

Posted by Editor on May 5, 2024 - 4:00 pm

The Mirigama-Kadawatha Expressway, partially constructed, witnessed a section collapse, as confirmed by the Road Development Authority (RDA).

A 35-meter-long concrete beam collapsed, with two others now under threat. The laying of concrete beams in this section was completed in 2021.

The cause of the collapse remains unascertained. The RDA plans to test the quality of all beams along the 17-kilometer stretch due to the existing risk.

With the IMF agreement in effect, expressway construction recently halted. Relevant officials will be briefed on the situation by the RDA.