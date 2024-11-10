Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary visits Arugam Bay to strengthen security measures

Posted by Editor on November 10, 2024 - 8:17 pm

Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary, Sampath Thuyacontha, visited the Eastern Province today (November 10), with a special focus on the security situation in Arugam Bay.

During the visit, he received updates from senior military and police officials about the current security plan in the area.

The Defence Secretary gave instructions to local officials on steps to maintain security not only in Arugam Bay but also in other popular tourist spots across Sri Lanka.

He stressed the importance of ensuring that safety measures do not restrict tourists’ freedom, aiming to boost confidence in Sri Lanka’s security efforts.

Senior officials from the Defence Ministry, along with military, Special Task Force, and police officers, joined the Defence Secretary on this visit to reinforce security initiatives in the area.