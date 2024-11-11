Health Ministry warns of fraud scheme impersonating officials
The Ministry of Health reports that an organized group is involved in a scheme using the names of senior ministry officials to collect money fraudulently.
The ministry stated that under no circumstances do any officials from the Ministry of Health engage in collecting money through phone calls, WhatsApp, or any other media.
The Ministry of Health advises the public to refrain from depositing money into bank accounts or transferring funds through any means in response to such scams.
The ministry also requests the public’s assistance in bringing these individuals to justice.
