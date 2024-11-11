Campaigning for 2024 Sri Lanka Parliamentary Election to end at midnight today

Posted by Editor on November 11, 2024 - 9:57 am

Campaign activities for Sri Lanka’s 2024 parliamentary election will conclude at midnight today (November 11).

R.M.A.L. Rathnayake, Chairman of the Election Commission of Sri Lanka, announced that from midnight today until election day on November 14, 2024, all election-related campaigning will be prohibited, marking the start of the “silent period.”

Rathnayake emphasized that candidates may continue using their residences as campaign offices until midnight on November 12, 2024.

However, during this period, no propaganda material will be allowed to be displayed at these locations. Additionally, candidates are reminded that any campaign offices established within an electorate must be closed by midnight on November 12, 2024.

Only the offices of political parties or independent groups established in each electoral district will remain operational from that point onward.

The Election Commission also clarified that if a candidate’s residence or campaign office is within a 500-meter radius of a polling station, no propaganda materials can be displayed there.

A total of 8,352 candidates are contesting in the election, with 5,006 representing political parties and 3,346 running as independents.