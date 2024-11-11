Police Sergeant arrested for taking bribe to ignore illegal bamboo transport

Posted by Editor on November 11, 2024 - 11:43 am

The Office of the Superintendent of Police in Nikaweratiya reports that a police sergeant was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs. 1,500 in exchange for not taking legal action against the illegal transportation of bamboo stock without a license, and for driving a vehicle without the appropriate class license.

The arrested sergeant was assigned to the Kobeigane Police Station. He was taken into custody following a complaint filed by the lorry driver.

The arrest occurred while the sergeant was on duty at a roadblock on the Vithikuliya Road.

During an inspection of the lorry on November 10, the sergeant found that the driver lacked the proper license for the designated class and that there was no valid license for the transport of bamboo.

Investigations revealed that the sergeant had demanded Rs. 1,500 from the driver in exchange for not taking legal action.