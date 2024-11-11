Liquor stores in Sri Lanka closed on November 14-15, 2024
Posted by Editor on November 11, 2024 - 12:11 pm
The Excise Department of Sri Lanka has announced that, due to the upcoming parliamentary election, all liquor stores across the country will be closed on November 14 and November 15, 2024.
The Commissioner General of Excise has instructed that strict legal action be taken against liquor stores that violate the law during the closure period for the election.
