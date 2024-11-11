500,000 polling cards remain uncollected ahead of 2024 Parliamentary Election

Senior Deputy Postmaster General Rajitha Ranasinghe stated that approximately 500,000 official polling cards for the 2024 parliamentary election remain at post offices.

He explained that these polling cards belong to individuals who have left the country or are not at home.

However, he also reported that, in the past two days, around 76,000 of these remaining polling cards have been collected by voters.

The distribution of official polling cards for the 2024 parliamentary election was completed on November 7, 2024.

Rajitha Ranasinghe further mentioned that voters can still visit the nearest post office on election day, verify their identity, and collect their official polling cards.