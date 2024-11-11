NAHTTF warns of Sri Lankans being trafficked from UAE to cyber scam centers in Myanmar

The National Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force (NAHTTF) in Sri Lanka has issued warnings to the public on several occasions regarding an increase in various forms of recruitment to cyber scam centers in Myanmar.

According to the latest information received, Sri Lankans currently staying in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are being sent to cyber scam centres in Myanmar in groups and the NAHTTF has received information through reliable sources that there is an increase in the number of newly recruited Sri Lankan citizens in those scam centres.

Recent investigations revealed that the traffickers lure IT professionals with the promise of high-paying IT positions abroad. They attract workers with the promise of high-paying positions in the IT fields in other countries.

The investigations also reveal that these individuals are taken to places like Dubai under the guise of job interviews and are then coerced into working illegally in cyber scam centers in Myanmar. Investigations have further uncovered that they are subjected to mental and even brutal physical torture, such as electrocution, in these scam centers.

“We strongly advise against using illegal migration routes, as they are extremely dangerous and violate the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment Act. Job seekers must refrain from traveling to other countries on visit visas”, warns NAHTTF.

The NAHTTF urges the public to:

Pursue safe, legal migration options through authorized channels.

Stay vigilant and report any suspicious trafficking activities.

Protect vulnerable individuals by informing relevant departments about Sri Lankan workers abroad who may be at risk, as well as their relatives and friends in Sri Lanka.

The NAHTTF, while requesting the public to report any suspicious activities through the following phone numbers or email address, emphasizes its obligation to protect the confidentiality of those who provide information.

0112102570 / 076 844 7700

nahttfsrilanka@gmail.com

Your vigilance can help dismantle these dangerous trafficking networks and save lives. All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.