Sujeewa Senasinghe’s controversial vehicle taken into CID custody

Posted by Editor on November 11, 2024 - 6:42 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken into custody the controversial vehicle of former Member of Parliament Sujeewa Senasinghe.

The vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser V8, has been ordered to be presented to the Colombo Magistrate’s Court following the submission of a CID report on the ongoing investigation, which was presented to the court today (November 11).

Earlier, the court had granted permission for the vehicle to be sent to the Government Analyst’s Department for further inspection.

The investigation began after the Walana Anti-Corruption Unit received information that the Toyota Land Cruiser V8 had been illegally modified.

As a result, a search was conducted at Senasinghe’s residence. During questioning of a servant at the residence, officers learned that a luxury vehicle was located at his Kollupitiya home.

The vehicle was confirmed to be at the property, and two officials from the Department of Motor Traffic later visited the residence for an inspection. The vehicle was imported to Sri Lanka in 2010 but was only registered in 2022.

In response to the investigation, Senasinghe, a member of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), stated that he had handed over his vehicle to the Supreme Court for further investigations.

He explained that he had been asked to do so after the government’s anti-corruption unit informed the courts that more investigations were required, including a report from Toyota regarding the vehicle.

Sujeewa Senasinghe also criticized the move, calling it “political victimisation.” He pointed out that the Government Analyst had cleared his vehicle just last week, yet the authorities insisted on continuing their probe.