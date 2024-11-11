Several Sri Lankan Police Officers arrested and suspended for various offenses

It has been reported that several police officers in Sri Lanka have been arrested or suspended over various incidents.

Kochchikade OIC arrested over election law violation

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Kochchikade Police Station has been arrested by the Colombo-North Crimes Division in connection with an alleged violation of election laws, the police stated.

Police OIC and two officers arrested for allowing gambling in Police cell

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Giranaegama Police Station in Anuradhapura, along with two officers, has been arrested for allowing a group of suspects to engage in gambling inside a police cell.

According to Police Spokesman DIG Nihal Thalduwa, the arrests were made under the orders of Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya, following the circulation of a video of the incident on social media.

At a media briefing held today (November 11), Thalduwa stated that the Anuradhapura Police had carried out the arrests.

The OIC and the two officers were presented to the Kekirawa Magistrate’s Court, where they were granted bail of Rs. 200,000 each, as ordered by the court.

On July 18, 2024, the officer-in-charge of the Giranaegama Police Station received information that a group of people were engaged in illegal gambling at a nearby funeral house. Following this, the OIC and several other officials went to the location, where they found around twelve individuals involved in gambling.

Due to insufficient space in the police vehicle, the OIC instructed the suspects to follow them to the police station. Once there, the suspects were taken to a police cell, where it was later discovered that they continued their gambling activities.

The incident was filmed by an individual, and the video was subsequently shared on social media.

Four Policemen from Chunnakam Police station suspended over assault incident

Four officers from the Chunnakam Police Station in Jaffna have been suspended in connection with the assault of an individual following a road accident.

A police inspector, a police sergeant, and two police constables were suspended, according to Police Spokesman DIG Nihal Thalduwa.

“A person caused a car accident and fled the scene. He alleged that he was assaulted by the police officers during an argument that occurred while they attempted to arrest him. Following an investigation, these four officers were suspended,” Thalduwa stated.

Police Sergeant arrested for taking bribe to ignore illegal bamboo transport

The Office of the Superintendent of Police in Nikaweratiya reports that a police sergeant has been arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs. 1,500 in exchange for not taking legal action against the illegal transportation of bamboo without a license and for allowing a vehicle to operate without the appropriate license.

The arrested sergeant was assigned to the Kobeigane Police Station. He was taken into custody following a complaint filed by the lorry driver.

The arrest occurred while the sergeant was on duty at a roadblock on Vithikuliya Road. During an inspection of the lorry on November 10, the sergeant found that the driver lacked the appropriate license for the vehicle and that the transport of bamboo was not authorized.

Investigations revealed that the sergeant had demanded Rs. 1,500 from the driver in exchange for not taking legal action.