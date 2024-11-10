Couple killed in Ambalangoda shooting incident

Posted by Editor on November 10, 2024 - 2:32 pm

A shooting incident in the Urawatta area of Ambalangoda has resulted in the deaths of two individuals, including a woman.

According to police, two unidentified gunmen on a separate motorcycle opened fire on the victims while they were traveling by motorcycle.

Both the woman and the man died at the scene. The man, aged 46, and his wife were residents of the Kuleegoda area in Ambalangoda.

Police also reported that both deceased individuals were involved in drug trafficking.

Initial investigations suggest that the shooting was carried out using a T-56 firearm.

The Ambalangoda Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.