Sri Lanka’s Excise Department issues final notice for unpaid taxes
Posted by Editor on November 10, 2024 - 12:05 pm
The Excise Department of Sri Lanka has issued a final warning to liquor manufacturers to pay their outstanding taxes.
According to the department, around 10 companies owe a total of Rs. 8.5 billion, with Rs. 1.8 billion of this amount due for the 2023-2024 period alone.
These companies must settle their dues by November 30, 2024.
If they fail to do so, the Excise Department has stated that it will take legal action.
