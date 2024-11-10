Nov 10 2024 November 10, 2024 November 10, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Sri Lanka’s Excise Department issues final notice for unpaid taxes

The Excise Department of Sri Lanka has issued a final warning to liquor manufacturers to pay their outstanding taxes.

According to the department, around 10 companies owe a total of Rs. 8.5 billion, with Rs. 1.8 billion of this amount due for the 2023-2024 period alone.

These companies must settle their dues by November 30, 2024.

If they fail to do so, the Excise Department has stated that it will take legal action.

