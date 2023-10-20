Sri Lanka’s electricity tariffs increased by 18%

Posted by Editor on October 20, 2023 - 8:04 am

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has granted approval for the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to increase electricity tariffs by 18% with effect from today (October 20).

Accordingly, the revised fixed charges are as follows:

Domestic category:

0-30 kWh – increased from Rs. 150 to Rs. 180

31-60 kWh – increased from Rs. 300 to Rs. 360

61-90 kWh – increased from Rs. 400 to Rs. 480

91-120 kWh – increased from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 1,180

121-180 kWh – increased from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 1,770

181 kWh and above – increased from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 2,360

Religious and charitable institutions category:

0-30 kWh – increased from Rs. 150 to Rs. 180

31-90 kWh – increased from Rs. 250 to Rs. 300

91-120 kWh – increased from Rs. 600 to Rs. 710

121-180 kWh – increased from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 1,770

181 kWh and above – increased from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 2,360