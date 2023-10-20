Sri Lanka’s electricity tariffs increased by 18%
The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has granted approval for the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to increase electricity tariffs by 18% with effect from today (October 20).
Accordingly, the revised fixed charges are as follows:
Domestic category:
0-30 kWh – increased from Rs. 150 to Rs. 180
31-60 kWh – increased from Rs. 300 to Rs. 360
61-90 kWh – increased from Rs. 400 to Rs. 480
91-120 kWh – increased from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 1,180
121-180 kWh – increased from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 1,770
181 kWh and above – increased from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 2,360
Religious and charitable institutions category:
0-30 kWh – increased from Rs. 150 to Rs. 180
31-90 kWh – increased from Rs. 250 to Rs. 300
91-120 kWh – increased from Rs. 600 to Rs. 710
121-180 kWh – increased from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 1,770
181 kWh and above – increased from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 2,360
