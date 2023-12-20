Sri Lanka’s Energy Minister tells CEB not to pay bonuses and allowances to employees

Posted by Editor on December 20, 2023 - 2:26 pm

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has directed the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to refrain from paying all bonuses and allowances to its employees for the year 2023.

Minister Kanchana Wijesekera has also instructed that the 25% salary increment paid every three years since 2015, be discontinued for this year as well to further reduce the cost of operations and administration.

The notice issued by the Minister of Power and Energy in this regard is given below: