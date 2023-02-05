Sri Lanka’s Human Rights Commission Probes attack on peaceful protestors in Maradana

Special investigation has been launched regarding the water cannons and tear gas attacks on the silent protestors who led a Satyagraha in front of Elphinstone Hall in Maradana on Friday (February 03), The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) said.

The HRCSL says that the preliminary investigations have started in this regard as teams from the commission had visited the scene on the day of the incident and on Saturday (February 04) and a preliminary report is to be submitted to them on Monday (February 06).

A silent protest was organised by social and civil rights activists against the 75th Independence Day Celebrations at huge public expense.

It was reported that during this silent protest, another group came and created a heated situation with those who participated in the silent protest.

Following the heated situation created by a group of people, the police intervened in removing the protestors from the site of the Satyagraha using water cannons and tear gas.

03 individuals who were arrested following the incident were granted bail after being produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate Court, yesterday (February 04).

The 75th Independence Day celebrations were held in Colombo on Saturday (04) at Galle Face Green.