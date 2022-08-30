Aug 30 2022 August 30, 2022 August 30, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka’s Interim Budget Speech 2022

Budget in Sri Lanka Parliament

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has started presenting the Interim Budget Speech 2022 at 01:03 PM today (August 30).

02:02 PM – Parliament adjourned for the second reading of the Budget until 9:30 AM August 31, 2022.

02:01 PM – President invites all parties to join the all-party government in rebuilding a strong nation.

01:56 PM – Steps to attract investment from the Sri Lankan diaspora. A diaspora fund to be established.

01:56 PM – Suitable land to be identified for renewable energy projects.

01:55 PM – Further State support to be extended for export development programmes.

01:53 PM – Rs. 200 million to be allocated for a special programme to help transport fresh vegetables and fruits from upcountry to Colombo through railway services.

01:50 PM – Programme to promote skilled labour through Vocational Training Institutes.

01:49 PM – A branch of Kotelawala Defence University proposed to be established in Kurunegala.

01:48 PM – Steps to encourage private and affiliate universities to attract foreign students in order to bolster foreign reserves.

01:48 PM – Rs. 300 million allocated for several tourism industry development projects.

01:46 PM – A special programme to attract high-end tourists. Five-member committee to be appointed.

01:45 PM – Tax relief for food packaging factories for local agricultural products.

01:42 PM – State lands to be utilised in a more efficient manner to benefit youth. Rs. 50 million to be allocated for agriculture and animal husbandry projects using such lands.

01:41 PM – Rs. 200 million allocated to develop dairy industries.

01:40 PM – Rs. 600 million debt owed by farmers to state banks to be waived off except interest.

01:38 PM – New laws to be introduced to benefit those who lost employment due to the economic crisis.

01:38 PM – Rs. 40 billion allocated under US aid for the agricultural requirements of the Maha season.

01:37 PM – A monthly payment of Rs. 2,500 to pregnant mothers in addition to the Rs. 20,000 payment.

01:35 PM – A committee will be appointed to dispose of the scrap materials in state institutions.

01:31 PM – Rs. 32 million spent to assist the farmers who have been affected by the crisis during 2022. These programmes continue further.

01:29 PM – Opportunity for 20% of all shares of State Banks to be awarded to employees and depositors.

01:28 PM – National Debt Management Agency to be established under the Treasury.

01:26 PM – A Parliament committee on ways and means to be established.

01:24 PM – Transport sector including Sri Lankan Airlines, CEB and CPC are at great financial risk. A State Owned Enterprises Restructuring unit to be established. Rs. 200 million to be allocated for this unit.

01:22 PM – Only electric vehicles to be purchased for the use of state services.

01:20 PM – Government and semi-government employees’ retirement age to be reduced to 60 years.

01:17 PM – Financial regulatory mechanisms similar to the system of Inspectors General in the United States to be implemented in Sri Lanka.

01:16 PM – Steps to be taken to attract foreign technical investments in Sri Lanka.

01:13 PM – State expenditure to be reduced.

01:13 PM – Vat to be increased from 12% to 15% from September.

01:03 PM – President and Finance Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived at Parliament to present the Interim Budget a short while ago.

