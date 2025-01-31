Sri Lanka’s Ishadi Amanda secures First Runner-Up title at 40th Mrs. World Pageant

Posted by Editor on January 31, 2025 - 11:15 am

Sri Lanka’s Ishadi Amanda made history as the first runner-up at the 40th Mrs. World pageant, held in Las Vegas, USA.

The Mrs. World 2025 title was won by South Africa’s Tshego Gaelae, while Thailand’s Ploy Panperm secured the second runner-up position.

Amanda earned the opportunity to represent Sri Lanka on the global stage after being crowned Mrs. Sri Lanka World at the national finals in Colombo last month.

She was one of two Sri Lankans competing in the pageant. Nishi Ranathunga, who holds dual Sri Lankan and New Zealand citizenship, represented New Zealand. Ranathunga, the reigning Mrs. New Zealand World, previously won titles such as Mrs. Woman of the Universe New Zealand 2022 and Mrs. Universe New Zealand 2022 Second Runner-Up before her Mrs. World appearance.