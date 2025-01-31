Sri Lanka Customs launches 4-day drive to clear container backlog
Posted by Editor on January 31, 2025 - 8:34 am
Sri Lanka Customs has announced the launch of a four-day operation to clear the backlog of containers at Colombo Port.
The operation, which began yesterday, will continue until February 2, 2025.
A full team of officials has been deployed to expedite the clearance process under this initiative.
Sri Lanka Customs has urged all relevant parties to extend their full cooperation to ensure the operation’s success.
