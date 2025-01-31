Three shot dead in Hiniduma, Galle

Posted by Editor on January 31, 2025 - 7:34 am

Three people were shot dead in the Panangala area of Hiniduma, Galle.

According to the police, two individuals on a motorcycle carried out the shooting using a T56 firearm at around 11:15 PM yesterday (January 30).

The victims died on the spot.

Reports indicate that at the time of the shooting, the three individuals were consuming alcohol.

Among the deceased are two individuals, aged 29 and 54, while the age of the third victim has not yet been confirmed.

Police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the suspects.