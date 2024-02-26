Sri Lanka’s justice minister assures presidential election scheduled for 2024

Posted by Editor on February 26, 2024 - 8:37 am

Sri Lanka’s Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, confirmed that the presidential election scheduled for later this year will indeed take place.

He gave this confirmation during a meeting held at the Batticaloa Divisional Secretariat on Saturday (February 24).

Minister Rajapakshe mentioned his own role, along with that of several others, during the unprecedented crisis of 2022.

He clarified that despite speculation, claims, and reports suggesting otherwise, the presidential polls will be followed by parliamentary polls and other elections.

According to both the Constitution and the presidential election law, the election should be held in October 2024.