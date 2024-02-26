Public Health Inspector (PHI) shot dead in Elpitiya
Posted by Editor on February 26, 2024 - 8:56 am
A Public Health Inspector (PHI) residing in Pathiraja Mawatha, Elpitiya, was shot dead this morning (February 26).
Police have stated that the shooting was carried out around 7:00 AM this morning (February 26) by two unidentified gunmen who arrived at the residence on a motorcycle and subsequently fled the scene.
The deceased has been identified as Roshan Kumara Vithanage, a 51-year-old who had been serving as the PHI for the Karandeniya area.
Furthermore, it is reported that a 9mm firearm was used in the shooting.
However, the police said that the reason for the shooting has not yet been revealed.
