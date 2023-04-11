Sri Lanka’s Local Government Election postponed for the second time

The 2023 Local Government Election scheduled for April 25 has been postponed again for the second time, the Election Commission of Sri Lanka announced today (April 11).

In a special media release published today (April 11), Commissioner General of Elections Saman Sri Ratnayake said the decision was reached due to the non-availability of the necessary financial allocations and other reasons beyond the control of the Election Commission.

On Monday (April 10) State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government, Janaka Wakkumbura said that it would be difficult to conduct the Local Government Election on April 25.

Speaking to reporters following a meeting between the Election Commission and the Prime Minister, he said that the Election Commission will announce the date of the election before the 25th of April 2023.

Meanwhile, Commissioner General of Elections Saman Sri Ratnayake said the date for holding the election will be decided by the District Returning Officers after consulting the Election Commission after obtaining the money required for the polls or depending on the Supreme Court proceedings.

However, the Election Commission has also announced that all the measures taken for the prompt conduct of the local government polls will be continued.