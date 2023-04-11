Exports still required to convert a part of the U.S. Dollar income into Rupee – CBSL

Exports are still required to convert a part of the US Dollar income into Sri Lanka Rupees, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) announced.

Issuing a statement, the CBSL said the requirement to convert a part of the Dollar income received by the exporters into Rupees has not been suspended as claimed by some media outlets.

The Central Bank said however, the requirement to sell a part of the converted exporters’ dollar income to the CBSL by licensed banks has been suspended since March 07.