Sri Lanka’s milk powder prices to drop from January 16, 2026

Posted by Editor on January 14, 2026 - 6:58 pm

Powdered milk importers in Sri Lanka have agreed to reduce the price of milk powder packets starting January 16, 2026, the Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development, Wasantha Samarasinghe, announced.

Following discussions with importers, the price of a 400g pack of milk powder in Sri Lanka will be reduced by Rs. 50, while a 1kg pack will be cheaper by Rs. 125. The decision aims to pass on the benefits to consumers, reflecting the recent decrease in global milk powder prices.

The ministry also stated that milk powder prices in Sri Lanka are expected to be reduced again in April 2026.