Sri Lanka’s new Air Force Chief Pays a Courtesy call on the State Defence Minister

Posted by Editor on July 7, 2023 - 2:07 pm

Sri Lanka’s Newly appointed Air Force Commander Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa paid a courtesy call on the State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon at the State Ministry of Defence yesterday (July 06).

State Defence Minister Tennakoon held a cordial discussion with the Air Force Chief following a warm reception at his office.

He also extended best wishes to Air Marshal Rajapaksa for his future endeavors.

Mementoes were exchanged during the occasion.