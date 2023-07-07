Sri Lanka’s new Air Force Chief Pays a Courtesy call on the State Defence Minister
Posted by Editor on July 7, 2023 - 2:07 pm
Sri Lanka’s Newly appointed Air Force Commander Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa paid a courtesy call on the State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon at the State Ministry of Defence yesterday (July 06).
State Defence Minister Tennakoon held a cordial discussion with the Air Force Chief following a warm reception at his office.
He also extended best wishes to Air Marshal Rajapaksa for his future endeavors.
Mementoes were exchanged during the occasion.
