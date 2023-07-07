Galle Face Attack case: Overseas travel ban on SDIG Deshabandu Tennakoon lifted
Posted by Editor on July 7, 2023 - 2:57 pm
The overseas travel ban imposed on Western Province Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon in connection with last year’s incident at the Galle Face Green, was lifted today (July 07).
The order was delivered by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.
The court had earlier issued an order preventing Senior DIG Tennakoon from leaving the country following the mob attack that took place at Temple Trees and Galle Face on May 9, 2022.
