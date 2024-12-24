Dec 24 2024 December 24, 2024 December 24, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Sri Lanka’s November exports hit $1.27 Billion amid mixed performance

Colombo international container terminal in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s total export revenue amounted to Rs. 370 billion (USD 1,269.33 million) in November 2024, according to the Sri Lanka Export Development Board.

This marks a marginal growth of 0.04% compared to November 2023.

Based on provisional data released by Sri Lanka Customs, merchandise exports in November 2024 were valued at USD 943.1 million, reflecting a decline of 5.6% compared to November 2023.

The decrease is primarily attributed to reduced revenue from the export of rubber-based products, electrical and electronic components, food and beverages, and seafood.

However, service exports for November 2024 are estimated at USD 326.23 million, showing significant growth of 20.89% compared to the corresponding period in 2023, as highlighted by the Sri Lanka Export Development Board.

Sri Lanka achieved higher revenue from the export of apparel and textiles, tea, rubber-based products, coconut-based products, diamonds, gems and jewelry, electronics and electronic components, spices and concentrates, and processed food and beverages.

