Sri Lanka’s November exports hit $1.27 Billion amid mixed performance

Posted by Editor on December 24, 2024 - 9:42 am

Sri Lanka’s total export revenue amounted to Rs. 370 billion (USD 1,269.33 million) in November 2024, according to the Sri Lanka Export Development Board.

This marks a marginal growth of 0.04% compared to November 2023.

Based on provisional data released by Sri Lanka Customs, merchandise exports in November 2024 were valued at USD 943.1 million, reflecting a decline of 5.6% compared to November 2023.

The decrease is primarily attributed to reduced revenue from the export of rubber-based products, electrical and electronic components, food and beverages, and seafood.

However, service exports for November 2024 are estimated at USD 326.23 million, showing significant growth of 20.89% compared to the corresponding period in 2023, as highlighted by the Sri Lanka Export Development Board.

Sri Lanka achieved higher revenue from the export of apparel and textiles, tea, rubber-based products, coconut-based products, diamonds, gems and jewelry, electronics and electronic components, spices and concentrates, and processed food and beverages.