Sri Lanka deploys 51,500 Police nationwide amid rising crime and festive season security

Posted by Editor on December 24, 2024 - 9:10 am

A special committee has been appointed to tackle organized crime and improve traffic control across Sri Lanka.

The committee includes Senior Deputy Inspectors General (SDIGs) and Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) from selected provinces.

Acting Inspector General of Police, Priyantha Weerasooriya, announced that officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have also been assigned to support the committee’s operations.

According to police reports, there have been 99 shooting incidents reported so far this year, resulting in the deaths of 55 individuals.

The most recent shooting occurred yesterday (December 23) in the Koskadawala area of Yakkala, Weeragula, where a 30-year-old man was injured.

Police stated that the attackers, suspected to be two individuals on a motorcycle, used a 9mm firearm in the incident.

In response to these crimes and to ensure public safety during the festive season, a special security operation is in effect today (December 24).

Police Media Spokesman, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Buddika Manathunga, revealed that 6,500 police officers have been deployed to enhance security in Colombo city, including 600 plainclothes officers.

Additionally, 45,000 police officers have been deployed across other cities in the country as part of this extensive operation.