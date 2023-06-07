Jun 07 2023 June 7, 2023 June 7, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets increase by 26.2% in May

Posted in

Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets stood at USD 3,483 million in May 2023, according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

This indicates an increase of 26.2% from the official reserve asset figure of USD 2,761 million in April 2023.

However, the current official reserve assets include a swap facility from People’s Bank of China, to the tune of USD 1.4 billion, which is subject to conditionalities on usability, the CBSL said.

FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY