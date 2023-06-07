Jun 07 2023 June 7, 2023 June 7, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka to process online applications for passports from June 15

Sri Lanka’s Immigration and Emigration Department. (REUTERS / Dinuka Liyanawatte)

Online applications to have passports delivered to the residence can be submitted from June 15, 2023, the Department of Immigration and Emigration said.

The Controller General of Immigration and Emigration Harsha Ilukpitiya said the payment for the passport can also be made online and the passport can be delivered to the applicant’s home within three days.

