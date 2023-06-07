Sri Lanka to process online applications for passports from June 15
Posted in Local News
Online applications to have passports delivered to the residence can be submitted from June 15, 2023, the Department of Immigration and Emigration said.
The Controller General of Immigration and Emigration Harsha Ilukpitiya said the payment for the passport can also be made online and the passport can be delivered to the applicant’s home within three days.
