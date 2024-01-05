Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets up by 23.2% in December 2023
Posted by Editor on January 5, 2024 - 5:26 pm
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has reported an increase of 23.2% in Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets from September 2023 to October 2023.
Accordingly, Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets increased to USD 4.4 billion in December 2023 from USD 3.57 billion in November 2023.
“This includes a swap facility from People’s Bank of China, equivalent to around USD 1.4 billion, which is subject to conditionalities on usability”, CBSL reported.
