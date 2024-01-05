Sri Lanka recognized as one of top affordable vacation destinations

Posted by Editor on January 5, 2024 - 5:31 pm

Sri Lanka has earned a spot among the 13 affordable destinations worldwide for vacations, according to a list compiled by Fox News.

The list, highlighting budget-friendly vacation spots, describes Sri Lanka as an ideal location for enjoying scenic hikes.

“Many allow you to get up close to native wildlife like breathtaking elephants. You’ll also be able to visit the beach and soak up the sun.

Accommodations in Sri Lanka typically range from $20 to $40, with an average meal costing around $5,” the report further elaborates.

Sri Lanka is featured alongside other countries such as India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Greece, and Egypt as a cost-effective vacation destination.

(FOX News)