Sri Lanka’s workers’ remittances increased by 57.5% in 2023

Posted by Editor on January 6, 2024 - 8:00 am

Sri Lanka has recorded a 57.5% increase in workers’ remittances in 2023 compared to the year 2022, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) said.

The cumulative figure for January 2023 – December 2023 has thus seen a substantial improvement and was at USD 5,969.6 million.

According to official figures, workers’ remittances recorded in December 2023 were at USD 569.7 million, as opposed to November 2023 during which the inflows reached USD 537 million.