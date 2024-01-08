Sri Lanka’s opposition leader files petition seeking reduction in electricity tariffs

Posted by Editor on January 8, 2024 - 12:17 pm

Sri Lanka’s Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa has filed a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition before the Supreme Court requesting an order to reduce the current electricity bill.

According to sources, a group of institutions and persons have been named as respondents in the Fundamental Rights (FR) petition.

Accordingly, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), the Minister of Power and Energy, the Secretary of the Ministry of Power and Energy have been named as respondents in the petition.