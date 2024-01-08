Sri Lanka’s opposition leader files petition seeking reduction in electricity tariffs
Posted by Editor on January 8, 2024 - 12:17 pm
Sri Lanka’s Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa has filed a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition before the Supreme Court requesting an order to reduce the current electricity bill.
According to sources, a group of institutions and persons have been named as respondents in the Fundamental Rights (FR) petition.
Accordingly, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), the Minister of Power and Energy, the Secretary of the Ministry of Power and Energy have been named as respondents in the petition.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka’s opposition leader files petition seeking reduction in electricity tariffs January 8, 2024
- Bangladesh cricket captain Shakib Al Hasan wins parliament seat January 8, 2024
- Police Constable interdicted for smoking cannabis while on duty January 8, 2024
- Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama appointed President of SLMA January 7, 2024
- Four Sri Lankan Cricketers join Sri Lanka Police January 7, 2024