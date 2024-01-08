Sri Lanka’s Cabinet approves Rs. 5,000 cost of living allowance from January 2024
Posted by Editor on January 8, 2024 - 7:45 pm
Cabinet of Sri Lanka has given its approval to the President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s proposal to disburse Rs. 5,000 from January 2024, which is half of the planned Rs. 10,000 cost of living allowance.
The increased cost of living allowance is scheduled to be paid from April for government employees in Sri Lanka as per the 2024 budget.
During the 2024 budget presentation on November 13, 2023, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the Cost-of-Living Allowance of Rs. 7,800 that the government employees are currently receiving will be increased to Rs. 17,800 by Rs. 10,000 from January 2024.
