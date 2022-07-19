Sri Lanka’s Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa withdraws from Presidential nomination

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has decided to withdraw his presidential nomination and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) will support Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Dullas Allahapperuma in the Presidential election in Parliament of Sri Lanka tomorrow (July 20).

In a tweet the Opposition Leader said the Samagi Jana Balavegaya and its alliance, as well as opposition partners will work today making Dullas Alahapperuma victorious.

“For the greater good of my country that I love and the people I cherish I hereby withdraw my candidacy for the position of President. SJB and our alliance and our opposition partners will work hard towards making Dullas victorious.” Sajith Premadasa said in a tweet.

Earlier, he said “On my way to Parliament to take a crucial step. I want the people of Sri Lanka to know that I will take the correct decision at the appropriate time to protect my motherland’s national interest and the rights of all my fellow Sri Lankan people.”