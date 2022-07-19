Nominations presented to elect Sri Lanka’s new President – Ranil, Anura, Dullas to contest for presidency

Sri Lanka’s Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Dullas Allahapperuma will contest for the presidency tomorrow in Parliament of Sri Lanka.

The parliamentary procedure to elect a new President commenced today (July 19) with the presenting of the nominations for the position.

The names of Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Dullas Alahapperuma and National People’s Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake were officially nominated for the presidency a short while ago.

The parliamentary referendum to elect the President will be held tomorrow, July 20 (Wednesday), thus the Parliament of Sri Lanka is adjourned till 10:00 AM tomorrow (July 20).