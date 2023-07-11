Sri Lanka’s petroleum products licensing regulations gazetted
Regulations related to the issuance of licenses for the import, export, selling or supplying petroleum products in Sri Lanka have been gazetted.
Extraordinary Gazette notification was issued by Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara.
The regulation has been made by the Minister of Power and Energy under section 7 of the Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) Act, No. 33 of 2002 read with sections 5 and 6 of that Act on the advice and recommendation of the Committee appointed under section 3 of that Act.
The gazette states that the new regulations may be cited as the Petroleum Products Licensing Regulations No.1 of 2023 and shall apply to an applicant and any person or body of persons issued with a license under these regulations to import, export, sell, supply or distribute petroleum in Sri Lanka under section 5 of the Act.
