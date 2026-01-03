Sri Lanka’s Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage records highest-ever income in 2025

Posted by Editor on January 3, 2026 - 2:48 pm

The Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage in Sri Lanka earned a record income of Rs. 1,042 million in 2025, the highest since it was established in 1975, driven by strong local and foreign tourist visits.

According to the Deputy Director of the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage, Mihiran Medawala, a total of 193,656 foreign tourists visited the orphanage in 2025 to see the elephants. During the same period, 438,364 local tourists also visited the center.

With the increase in visitor numbers, the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage was able to generate an income exceeding Rs. 1,042 million during the year. This achievement marks a historic milestone for the institution, which has been in operation for five decades.

Officials say the strong performance in 2025 highlights the continued popularity of Pinnawala as a major tourist attraction in Sri Lanka and its importance to the country’s tourism sector.