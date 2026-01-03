Sri Lanka Navy seizes Rs. 75,000 Million worth of drugs, arrests 376 in 2025 operations

Operations carried out in 2025 across Sri Lanka’s coastal areas and maritime zones led to the arrest of 376 suspects and the seizure of narcotics worth approximately Rs. 75,000 million by the Sri Lanka Navy.

The Navy said the operations resulted in the seizure of 1,050 kilograms of heroin valued at over Rs. 25,206 million and 2,982 kilograms of ICE (crystal methamphetamine) valued at over Rs. 47,725 million. During these raids, 169 suspects and 11 local vessels were taken into custody.

In addition, 5,768 kilograms of foreign cannabis worth Rs. 1,297 million were seized along with 73 suspects and 19 vessels. The Navy also recovered 257 kilograms of locally cultivated cannabis valued at more than Rs. 19 million and arrested 11 suspects in connection with those seizures.

The Navy further reported the seizure of 1,683,722 narcotic pills valued at Rs. 168 million, with 16 suspects and four vessels taken into custody. Another 33 kilograms of hashish worth Rs. 100 million were seized along with seven suspects. During separate operations, 420,385 foreign cigarettes valued at Rs. 42 million were seized together with 36 suspects and three vessels.

According to the Navy, 67,200 kilograms of beedi leaves with an estimated street value exceeding Rs. 470 million were seized while being illegally brought into the country. A total of 64 suspects and 64 vessels linked to these activities have been referred for further legal action.

The Sri Lanka Navy stated that it continues to make a strong contribution to the national “Ratama Ekata” operation, which aims to protect future generations from the drug menace.

The Navy added that drug interception operations have been further intensified across coastal areas and maritime zones in coordination with local and foreign maritime stakeholders and law enforcement agencies.