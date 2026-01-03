Water supply disrupted in several Colombo areas due to pipeline breakdown

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) announced that water supply to several areas in and around Colombo has been suspended today (January 03).

The disruption was caused by a sudden breakdown in the main transmission pipeline that carries water from Ambatale to Dehiwala.

According to the NWSDB, water supply has been completely interrupted in the following areas: Moratuwa, Rawathawatta, Soysapura, Ratmalana, Mount Lavinia, Dehiwala, Wellawatte, Pamankada, Mulleriyawa, and Kolonnawa.

In addition, residents in the Battaramulla area are experiencing low water pressure.

The NWSDB stated that repair work on the damaged pipeline is currently underway.

Water supply to all affected areas is expected to be fully restored by midnight today (January 03).