Sri Lanka’s Public Security Minister orders probe into former President’s remarks on Easter Sunday Bomb Attacks

Posted by Editor on March 23, 2024 - 7:24 pm

Sri Lanka’s Public Security Minister Tiran Alles has instructed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshbandu Tennakoon to initiate an immediate investigation into the recent comments made by former President Maithripala Sirisena regarding the Easter Sunday bomb attacks.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena on Friday (March 22) disclosed that he is well aware of the true perpetrators behind the Easter Sunday bombings in 2019.

He made this statement while speaking to the media on Friday (March 22) in Kandy.

“The suspects who are currently in remand custody in connection with the attacks are minor offenders. The real culprits are still at large. However, I am ready to shed light on the perpetrators of the Easter Sunday attacks and make a special statement if I am summoned to court,” he stated.

“I have been keeping this information under wraps, and therefore, it is imperative for the judges also to keep a lid on it,” he added.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Kavinda Jayawardhana submitted a complaint to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today (March 23) regarding former President Maithripala Sirisena’s statement claiming that he knew who carried out the Easter attack in 2019.