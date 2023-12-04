Dec 04 2023 December 4, 2023 December 5, 2023 1Comment

Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister appoints new National Sports Council

Posted by Editor on December 4, 2023 - 3:00 pm

Harin Fernando

Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister Harin Fernando has appointed a 15-member National Sports Council, replacing its former chairman Arjuna Ranatunga with Dr. Maiya Gunasekara.

The members of the new National Sports Council are as follows:

  1. Dr. Maiya Gunasekara – Chairman
  2. Mr. I.U. Wickramasuriya – Secretary
  3. Mrs. Sriyani Kulawansa
  4. Major General (Retired) Rajitha Ampemohotti
  5. Prof. Arjuna de Silva
  6. Mr. Panduka Keerthinada
  7. Mr. Ana G. G. Punchihewa
  8. Mr. Malik Kader
  9. Dr. S.V.D. Nanayakkara
  10. Mr. Hafeez Marso
  11. Mr. Sidath Wettimuny
  12. General (Retired) Jagath Jayasuriya
  13. Mrs. Anuradha Illeperuma
  14. Prof. Shemal Fernando
  15. Mr. Kamal Deshapriya

Meanwhile, the Sports Minister has also appointed the National Sports Selection Committee.

The members of the National Sports Selection Committee are as follows:

  1. General Shavendra Silva – Chairman
  2. Mr. Arjun Rishaya Fernando – Secretary
  3. Dr. Maiya Gunasekara
  4. Mr. Suresh Subramaniyam
  5. Mr. Nalinda Sampath Ilangakoon
FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY