Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister appoints new National Sports Council
Posted by Editor on December 4, 2023 - 3:00 pm
Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister Harin Fernando has appointed a 15-member National Sports Council, replacing its former chairman Arjuna Ranatunga with Dr. Maiya Gunasekara.
The members of the new National Sports Council are as follows:
- Dr. Maiya Gunasekara – Chairman
- Mr. I.U. Wickramasuriya – Secretary
- Mrs. Sriyani Kulawansa
- Major General (Retired) Rajitha Ampemohotti
- Prof. Arjuna de Silva
- Mr. Panduka Keerthinada
- Mr. Ana G. G. Punchihewa
- Mr. Malik Kader
- Dr. S.V.D. Nanayakkara
- Mr. Hafeez Marso
- Mr. Sidath Wettimuny
- General (Retired) Jagath Jayasuriya
- Mrs. Anuradha Illeperuma
- Prof. Shemal Fernando
- Mr. Kamal Deshapriya
Meanwhile, the Sports Minister has also appointed the National Sports Selection Committee.
The members of the National Sports Selection Committee are as follows:
- General Shavendra Silva – Chairman
- Mr. Arjun Rishaya Fernando – Secretary
- Dr. Maiya Gunasekara
- Mr. Suresh Subramaniyam
- Mr. Nalinda Sampath Ilangakoon
Thank you minister. Nice to see DR. Maya Gunesekera in the helm. It is also good to see Sidath Wettamuni & Ana Punchihewa. Again, we also heard that Shammi & C0 (Cricket Council of SL) appointed Upul Shantha as the head of Cricket selection committee. Is this appointment just a window-dressing and for the Cricket Council this is an indication of ‘Business as Usual”? My other question is what powers the new committees you appointed have over the powerful Sri Lanka Cricket Council?