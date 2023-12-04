Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister appoints new National Sports Council

Posted by Editor on December 4, 2023 - 3:00 pm

Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister Harin Fernando has appointed a 15-member National Sports Council, replacing its former chairman Arjuna Ranatunga with Dr. Maiya Gunasekara.

The members of the new National Sports Council are as follows:

Dr. Maiya Gunasekara – Chairman Mr. I.U. Wickramasuriya – Secretary Mrs. Sriyani Kulawansa Major General (Retired) Rajitha Ampemohotti Prof. Arjuna de Silva Mr. Panduka Keerthinada Mr. Ana G. G. Punchihewa Mr. Malik Kader Dr. S.V.D. Nanayakkara Mr. Hafeez Marso Mr. Sidath Wettimuny General (Retired) Jagath Jayasuriya Mrs. Anuradha Illeperuma Prof. Shemal Fernando Mr. Kamal Deshapriya

Meanwhile, the Sports Minister has also appointed the National Sports Selection Committee.

The members of the National Sports Selection Committee are as follows: