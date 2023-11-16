Sri Lanka’s State Minister of Defence and French Ambassador talk on strengthening bilateral ties

Ambassador of France to Sri Lanka H.E. Jean-François Pactet engaged in friendly discussions with the State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon when he called on him at his office in Colombo on Wednesday (November 15).

Extending a warm reception to the French Ambassador, Minister Tennakoon sat down for a discussion that aimed at bolstering the longstanding ties between the two countries.

The meeting exemplified the mutual commitment of France and Sri Lanka in enhancing strategic cooperation, particularly in the realms of defence, maritime security and High Availability Disaster Recovery (HADR).

The State Minister expressed gratitude for France’s assistance on multiple spheres and reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s commitment to strengthening the existing ties.

The French Ambassador was accompanied by Deputy Head of Mission, Mrs. Marie-Noëlle Duris and French Military Technical Cooperation Officer in Charge of Maritime Security, Commander Jean-Baptiste Trouche.

(Ministry of Defence)